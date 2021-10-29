EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.94

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 18758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

