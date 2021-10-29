Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
