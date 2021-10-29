Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,514 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $670,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

