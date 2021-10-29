Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ETD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $588.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

