Ethereum Classic Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and approximately $709.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $53.06 or 0.00086015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.51 or 0.07059505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,544,341 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.