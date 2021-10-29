ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Up 130.3% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 130.3% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $181,560.11 and approximately $584.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00231886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,601 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,500 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

