Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

