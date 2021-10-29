Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

