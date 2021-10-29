Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

