EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.