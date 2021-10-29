EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $36,765.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

