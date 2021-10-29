Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Coverage Initiated at Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.83 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microlending in a Country Where an Annual Percentage Rate of 500% is Considered Low – Initiating Coverage” and dated October 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

In other news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 711,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns acquired 13,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of A$49,932.00 ($35,665.71). Insiders have purchased 407,421 shares of company stock worth $1,641,561 in the last three months.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

