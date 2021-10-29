Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.20 ($37.88).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.37 ($33.38) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.80.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

