Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), maintains the company’s momentum. The pipeline progress has been impressive and the approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo for advanced RCC has boosted sales and should fuel further growth. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. The company is also making efforts to develop its oncology portfolio beyond Cabometyx and has some promising candidates in the pipeline. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates for the third quarter are stable ahead of the results.”

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

EXEL stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

