EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.64% of EZCORP worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

