F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $12.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.