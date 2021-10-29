F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.