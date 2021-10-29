F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

