Facebook, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2023 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

