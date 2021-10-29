Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $17,126,973.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

FB stock opened at $316.92 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

