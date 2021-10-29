Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $330,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.19. 520,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $908.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

