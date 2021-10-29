Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Ian Selby Purchases 150,000 Shares

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby bought 150,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,959.76).
LON FLX opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13. Falanx Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62.
Falanx Group Company Profile
