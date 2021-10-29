Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Ian Selby Purchases 150,000 Shares

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby bought 150,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,959.76).

LON FLX opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13. Falanx Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62.

Falanx Group Company Profile

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

