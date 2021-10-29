Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 15109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The company has a market cap of C$85.49 million and a PE ratio of -19.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.