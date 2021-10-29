Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 659,709 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

