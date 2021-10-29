Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

