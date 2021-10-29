Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,004 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.