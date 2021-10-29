Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 193.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.60% of BellRing Brands worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

