Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $209,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 31.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

