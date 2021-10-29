Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cars.com by 55.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.27 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.