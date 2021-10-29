Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 86,785 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 631.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

