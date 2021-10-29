Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.44% of Triumph Bancorp worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.51.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $8,441,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

