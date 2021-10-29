Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $561.12 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $561.12 million and $52.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00227859 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

