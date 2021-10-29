Financial Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Upwork -5.94% -8.77% -4.85%

64.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 5 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.14%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Upwork.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 16.73 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -257.79

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Upwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.