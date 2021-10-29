FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Achieves $6,165.85

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $6,165.85 and approximately $11.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

