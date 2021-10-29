FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.