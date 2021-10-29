FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,233 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.71. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

