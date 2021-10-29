FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. 21,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

