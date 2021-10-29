First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FDP opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,385.43. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company has a market capitalization of £562.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

