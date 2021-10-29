First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
FDP opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,385.43. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The company has a market capitalization of £562.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About First Derivatives
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.