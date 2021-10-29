First Foundation Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

FFWM opened at $26.35 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

