First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

