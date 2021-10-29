First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 62,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,225. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

