First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 16,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,948. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

