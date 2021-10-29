First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

