First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

