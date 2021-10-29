First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The stock has a market cap of C$19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.20 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

