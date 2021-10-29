First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

