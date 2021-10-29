First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 232,715 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $88,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

