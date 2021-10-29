First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.08% of First Solar worth $103,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

First Solar stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

