First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.59 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.79% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $86,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $1,599,775. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

