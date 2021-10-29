First Trust Advisors LP Has $93.41 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $93,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE opened at $114.41 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

