First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $83,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

