First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of TELUS worth $90,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

